Downtown Fresno business partners with Postmates

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Downtown Fresno tech business is growing and helping restaurant owners connect with their hungry customers.Pita bread is created from scratch every day at Kabab City in northeast Fresno."With the pandemic, the business went slower because we have a lot of seats here. But we still have to-go orders a lot and catering, so that is what helps us," said Abdalla Qawadri, Kabab City.This Mediterranean restaurant opened a year ago and has seen its delivery and to-go orders grow to 40 percent of their business.They have an app online for people to use that was created by Ordrslip.The Downtown Fresno business is now connecting business owners with delivery drivers."We've actually just partnered with Postmates. So now with the existing platform and the technology that we provide, we can now leverage Postmates drivers and bringing those to our clients now," said Miguel Alarcon, Ordrslip product officer.Customers pay a monthly subscription fee instead of per delivery. Other delivery services may charge extra fees."Allow the restaurant owners to keep all of that in house and minimize the amounts of revenue sharing they're doing with third-party apps," Alarcon said.As for Kabab City, they're looking forward to getting their food out to more customers in the Valley.They just opened a location along Fig Garden Loop in Fresno."From your phone to my system, so it's done. So this is what makes it way easier. You don't need to deal with anyone else when your app is delivering your food, so this is a plus-plus," Qawadri said.Business owners hope connecting with customers will help them survive these times.This new partnership between Ordrslip and Postmates will allow drivers in October.