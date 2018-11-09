BUSINESS

Celebrate a Valley Made business this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Beautiful, rich skeins of yarn fill the walls and the room at Anzula Luxury Fibers.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Beautiful, rich skeins of yarn fill the walls and the room at Anzula Luxury Fibers.

For 16 years, luxury fibers have been hand dyed from Fresno.

"I get inspiration from the whole world when I'm creating dyes and colors," said Sabrina Famellos, Anzula Luxury Fibers founder and owner.

The company recently moved into a new facility near Blackstone near Belmont that has air conditioning. The open space has allowed them to be more efficient in their production.

"We now have everything in a logical setup. It's going from one space to the next and not having to go back and forth and waste steps," Famellos said.



Anzula dyes about a dozen different types of fibers. Everything from cashmere to milk protein. Yarns that are known for being soft and extremely luxurious.

About seven employees are a part of the operation here in the Valley. They help with dying, re-skeining and shipping it out to customers around the world.



"I was laid off in 2008 and there were no jobs that could pay my mortgage and I wanted to have quality jobs and jobs people could actually live off of," Famellos said.
Locally you can find their yarn at Swatches.

On Saturday, the shop will open to the public for Anzula Palooza from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will feature factory tours, live art, and music.

This is the third time they have allowed people inside their operation.

"I love Fresno. Fresno is my favorite place to be. I travel all over the country all year long and there is nothing quite like Fresno, the culture, the people, the land. Fresno is my heart. I love Fresno," Famellos said.

Designing yarn in the Valley and helping people create around the world.

You can find more information on their website here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbusinessFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Growing number of employers offering student loan repayment assistance
Madera businesses learn about growth hacking
Fig Garden Golf Club set to close at end of year
Construction of 6-mile Texas border wall to begin February
More business
BUSINESS
Sears, Kmart closing 40 more stores including Philly location
Hotel Fresno renovation gets major financial boost
Madera businesses learn about growth hacking
Layoffs and furloughs affect at least 100 Hanford Faraday Future employees
More Business
Top Stories
At least 6 dead as Camp Fire grows to 70,000 acres in Butte County, 5 percent contained
PG&E says it had problem near starting point of Camp Fire
Family loses home of 21 years to Woolsey Fire
Thousand Oaks gunman posted to social media during attack
Wheelchair and walker taken from child in N. Harris Co.
Woolsey Fire chars 10,000 acres, 75K homes under evacuation
Firefighters rescue two dogs during early morning mobile home fire
Southern California fires force evacuation of Malibu
Show More
Dad charged after crash kills his 8-year-old son
Durham parents charged with breaking infant son's ribs, fracturing skull
Bregman surprises waitress with $500 tip
15-year-old on ATV charged after police chase on Eastex Fwy
Terrifying police radio details wildfire evacuation in Butte Co.
More News