Dior selling $150 reusable straw set, $600 candle for home

A French fashion house is here to save the day when it comes to straws and your drinks!

Dior is saving the environment one $25 reusable straw at a time!

A set of six-- as sold online-- is $150.

The pack comes with six glass---yes, glass, straws-- three of which are gold!

And if straws are not your thing, maybe Dior's $600 candle will be.

It's six by six inches and is advertised online for making beige less boring.
