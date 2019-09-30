Business

Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

NEW YORK -- Low-price fashion chain Forever 21, a one-time hot destination for teen shoppers that fell victim to its own rapid expansion and changing consumer tastes, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The privately held company based in Los Angeles says it will close up to 178 stores. The company once had more than 800 stores in 57 countries.

Forever 21 joins Barneys New York and Diesel USA in a growing list of retailers seeking bankruptcy protection as they battle online competitors.

Forever 21 was founded in 1984 and, along with other so-called fast fashion chains like H&M and Zara, rode a wave of popularity among young customers that took off in the mid-1990s. But over the last year or so, fast fashion has fallen out of style.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessforever 21bankruptcyu.s. & worldstore closingretailshopping
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community raises $7,000 for family of teen killed in Fresno County DUI crash
Horse dies at Santa Anita Park on second day of season
Man charged with terrorism after driving SUV through mall
Stockton woman who livestreamed deadly DUI crash out of prison
Reedley firefighters investigating deadly house fire
NYPD officer, suspect killed during struggle in the Bronx
At least two detained in central Fresno shooting investigation
Show More
Three suspected gang members arrested after gunfire near Visalia Mall
ER patients at Selma hospital evacuated after chemical leak scare
José José, Mexico's legendary 'Prince of Song,' dies at 71
CVS suspends sale of Zantac heartburn medication over cancer fears
FOUND: 9-year-old who disappeared from Fresno foster home
More TOP STORIES News