Business

GameStop closing 180 to 200 stores

GameStop says it's game over.

The retailer announced in a conference call Tuesday that it plans on closing 180 to 200 stores in the U.S. and abroad.

GameStop operates more than 5,700 stores in 14-countries.

Executives did not lay out how many employees will be impacted by the closings or which locations will shut their doors.

But they say the stores on the chopping block are underperforming.

The closures are expected to happen sometimes this fiscal year.

GameStop warned that even more stores could close over the next two years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessvideo gameu.s. & worldstore closing
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA woman poisoned by tainted face cream, similar creams found in the Valley
Fresno business owner asking for help finding burglar caught on camera
Merced Co. sergeant recalls moment he was shot by domestic violence suspect
Bishop Joseph Brennan discusses his direction for Diocese of Fresno
61-year-old bicyclist killed in hit-and-run, DUI crash, Visalia Police say
Mariposa Co. dog hailed hero for alerting owner of fast-moving wildfire
On 9/11 18th anniversary, America vows to 'never forget'
Show More
Students' paintings honor victims of 9/11 terror attacks
Hundreds gather for California 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
Tulare County Fair enhances security giving fair goers peace of mind
Compromise reached between Clovis Unified, parents of water polo players
2 bodies recovered from sunken car in Bass Lake, victims identified
More TOP STORIES News