Business

Krispy Kreme offering free '2020 graduate dozen' doughnuts to graduating class

Krispy Kreme is trying to get a smile from the graduating class of 2020.

A '2020 Graduate Dozen' will be available to buy from May 18 to May 24.

Graduating high school and college seniors can get the dozen for free next Tuesday at participating Krispy Kreme locations. Just wear your cap, gown, class ring, class shirt or any class of 2020 apparel.

The dozen includes flavors such as Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled, Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled, Cake Batter Filled, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, and Yellow Iced Original Glazed Doughnuts

Previously, Krispy Kreme offered free doughnuts to healthcare workers. A new colorful line of pastel-looking Krispy Kreme doughnuts recently debuted to mark the spring.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinessgraduationgraduation 2020krispy kremegrads
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in Kings County
Mariposa Co. man wants apology from nursing home as he believes wife died from COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Man stabbed multiple times in southwest Fresno
Madera man found beaten in central Fresno, police say
New CA guidelines to allow most counties to relax stay at home orders
IRS to add phone operators to answer stimulus check questions
Show More
Airline passenger voices concern about social distancing on Fresno flight
Councilmember Luis Chavez proposes changes to Fresno's shelter-in-place order
Police: Man shot during fight in Visalia
California starts giving stimulus money to undocumented immigrants
Driver shot on Hwy 99 in central Fresno, police searching for suspect
More TOP STORIES News