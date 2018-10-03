BUSINESS

New shop 1418 Fulton Daily Market opens in downtown Fresno

Photo: 1418 Fulton Daily Market/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new place to get art, accessories and more? A recently opened shop is here to help. Located at 1418 Fulton St. in downtown Fresno, the newcomer is called 1418 Fulton Daily Market.

This community-oriented studio and boutique specializes in printmaking, Risograph printing and design, offering a full range of products from apparel and pins to skateboards and books.

Workshops and print services are also offered through the Laguna Collective -- an organization "that supports and empowers indigenous women in Mexico, seeking to create a better livelihood and just economic reward for their work and talent."

The fresh addition has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Yurt V., who reviewed the new shop on Sept. 25, wrote, "This is my absolute favorite store in Fresno! ... They sell a huge selection of zines, art books (mostly within photography works), jewelry, clothing, film (they have this fridge that stores it in perfect temp), film accessories, tagging markers, skateboards and more recently added plants for sale."

And Yelper Eduardo M. added, "First time coming in today -- was really nice and the setup was very contemporary! They had a lot of cool magazines, zines and informational articles that are really important! Really cool place!"

Head on over to check it out: 1418 Fulton Daily Market is open from noon-6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday-Thursday.)
