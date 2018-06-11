BUSINESS

'We don't want any beef with you:' Restaurants react to IHOP's name change to IHOb

After 60 years as IHOP, the International House of Pancakes will change its name to IHOb, according to a tweet from the company. (IHOP/Twitter)

When the International House of Pancakes decided to get into the burger game, burger joints around the country took to Twitter to tease the new kid on the block.



And of course, IHOb's biggest rival had to chime in:



Although the name change brought a lot of social media attention to the restaurant, the rebrand was not official.
