Teriyaki Don hiring for all positions at new Merced location

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- North Valley residents will soon have a new option for great Japanese food.Teriyaki Don is expanding its footprint in the Valley with a new location in Merced in the Promenade Center on Yosemite Avenue and Paulson Road.The restaurant has been in business in Fresno, off of Cedar and Herndon avenues, for nearly 20 years.The business is looking to fill all positions, including managers, servers and cooks, before its grand opening. They will hold open interviews Friday, July 12th and Saturday, July 13th, and again next week.