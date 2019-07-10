jobs

Teriyaki Don hiring for all positions at new Merced location

(KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- North Valley residents will soon have a new option for great Japanese food.

Teriyaki Don is expanding its footprint in the Valley with a new location in Merced in the Promenade Center on Yosemite Avenue and Paulson Road.

The restaurant has been in business in Fresno, off of Cedar and Herndon avenues, for nearly 20 years.

The business is looking to fill all positions, including managers, servers and cooks, before its grand opening. They will hold open interviews Friday, July 12th and Saturday, July 13th, and again next week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmercedbusinessrestaurantjobs
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOBS
Program provides jobs while feeding Valley students
Exclusive look inside Amazon's Fresno fulfillment center
Teen who was denied job at Six Flags signs to modeling agency
Walmart to hire 40 new Porterville-based truck drivers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News