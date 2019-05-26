'Wild Water' postpones Memorial Day weekend opening due to weather

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wild Water Adventure Park's opening has been postponed due to weather.The park in Clovis typically starts their season Memorial Day weekend but forecasted temperatures for the entire holiday weekend were not ideal."We knew that this would not be an exceptional Memorial Day weekend to have families come out and have a great time," said general manager Steve Miklosi. "It's just not swimming weather."Miklosi says the park pushed their opening to June 1.Next Saturday, they also plan to have their fishing derby for the first time in several years. Families can come out to fish for trout and take home several prizes.Wild Water will remain open through Labor Day.