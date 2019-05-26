wild water adventure park

'Wild Water' postpones Memorial Day weekend opening due to weather

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wild Water Adventure Park's opening has been postponed due to weather.

The park in Clovis typically starts their season Memorial Day weekend but forecasted temperatures for the entire holiday weekend were not ideal.

"We knew that this would not be an exceptional Memorial Day weekend to have families come out and have a great time," said general manager Steve Miklosi. "It's just not swimming weather."

Miklosi says the park pushed their opening to June 1.

Next Saturday, they also plan to have their fishing derby for the first time in several years. Families can come out to fish for trout and take home several prizes.

Wild Water will remain open through Labor Day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessclovisbusinesscommunitywild water adventure park
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILD WATER ADVENTURE PARK
Wild Water offers free admission during world record attempt
Wild Water Adventure Park getting ready to open for 2018 season
Clovis man arrested after being accused of exposing himself at Wild Water Adventure Park
Clovis man arrested after being accused of exposing himself at Wild Water Adventure Park
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News