Fresno County's Wild Water Adventure Park asking for public's help with name for new ride

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Plans are underway for Wild Water Adventure Park's newest ride but the popular spot needs your help.

The water park says the ride will be open Summer of next year and they're asking community members to come up with its name!

You have now until November 11 to submit your suggestion for the ride that's described as a looping body slide.

Three winners will be selected and the grand prize is four 1-day admission tickets and a cabana rental for the 2022 season. They'll also be the first to try the new ride.

