You could buy your next car online and from the comforts of your own home

Buying a used car these days is going high tech - just click and buy.E-commerce car company Carvana just recently launched in Fresno, making it its 81st market in the country."California is an important state for us to expand into as we take our operation coast to coast. so fresno was a major city in the Central Valley and we thought it was important to offer our as soon as next day delivery to." said Amy O'Hara, Carvana Associate Director of Communications.Action News spoke with a Carvana representative to learn the ins and outs of buying a car online in as little as 10 minutes. You go to the web site and choose the car, SUV or van you want and view it from multiple angles. Prices are set."It's all done completely online. The only things you sign off on is a last check of your insurance, a last check of your driver's license and then you are off. So the online platform is the convenience factor is being able to do everything from home before you receive your car," O'Hara said.No middle man, no hassling.Company representatives say people will upload their driver's license and their forms online, all of which is secure.People can choose to either get a car delivered to their home or they can head to a car vending machine somewhere in the county. The closest location to us is Texas.Valley residents we spoke with say they like online shopping, but not necessarily for cars."I don't believe so because I would like to see the car, drive the car, see how it handles, how comfortable I am in it. So the answer is no," said Helen Sexton of Clovis.If people choose to buy online, the Fresno market qualifies for next day shipping."So you might get an Amazon prime package in two days, but you could have your new or used vehicle in your driveway as soon as the next day," said O'HaraCarvana reps say they give customers seven days to try it out their online purchase. Officials tells us they've had a few people from the Valley purchase a car online.With dozens new and used car dealerships across the Fresno, it seems local residents prefer to see their large purchases in person - at least for now.