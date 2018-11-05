AUTOMOTIVE

You could buy your next car online and from the comforts of your own home

EMBED </>More Videos

E-commerce car company Carvana just recently launched in Fresno, making it its 81st market in the country.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Buying a used car these days is going high tech - just click and buy.

E-commerce car company Carvana just recently launched in Fresno, making it its 81st market in the country.

"California is an important state for us to expand into as we take our operation coast to coast. so fresno was a major city in the Central Valley and we thought it was important to offer our as soon as next day delivery to." said Amy O'Hara, Carvana Associate Director of Communications.

Action News spoke with a Carvana representative to learn the ins and outs of buying a car online in as little as 10 minutes. You go to the web site and choose the car, SUV or van you want and view it from multiple angles. Prices are set.

"It's all done completely online. The only things you sign off on is a last check of your insurance, a last check of your driver's license and then you are off. So the online platform is the convenience factor is being able to do everything from home before you receive your car," O'Hara said.

No middle man, no hassling.

Company representatives say people will upload their driver's license and their forms online, all of which is secure.

People can choose to either get a car delivered to their home or they can head to a car vending machine somewhere in the county. The closest location to us is Texas.

Valley residents we spoke with say they like online shopping, but not necessarily for cars.

"I don't believe so because I would like to see the car, drive the car, see how it handles, how comfortable I am in it. So the answer is no," said Helen Sexton of Clovis.

If people choose to buy online, the Fresno market qualifies for next day shipping.

"So you might get an Amazon prime package in two days, but you could have your new or used vehicle in your driveway as soon as the next day," said O'Hara

Carvana reps say they give customers seven days to try it out their online purchase. Officials tells us they've had a few people from the Valley purchase a car online.

With dozens new and used car dealerships across the Fresno, it seems local residents prefer to see their large purchases in person - at least for now.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesscarauto newsauto industryautomotivedelivery serviceFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTOMOTIVE
Consumer Watch: 2018 car reliability results
Toyota issues recall on more than 11 million vehicles worldwide
General Motors to trim its workforce
Toyota announces massive recall of Prius Hybrids
More automotive
BUSINESS
Amazon offers free shipping on holiday season orders, starting today
Toys R Us brand lives on, Geoffrey the Giraffe in stores for holiday season
New businesses open in Kingsburg just in time for the holiday season
Company claims marijuana dispensary too close to a school
More Business
Top Stories
More than 540,000 marijuana plants removed from illegal grow near Dos Palos
Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of equipment from Visalia Little League
Convicted SoCal killers Andrew Urdiales, Virendra Govin found dead in San Quentin
Edison High School students learning how to install solar panels
Fowler police officer fired after arrest for beating up four women
Man behind 2017 Fresno County shooting spree sentenced to 354 years to life in prison
Consumer Watch: 2018 car reliability results
Separate late night shootings injure two women while behind the wheel
Show More
Police investigating shooting that sent teen to hospital with gunshot wound in SE Fresno
Texas police chief rescues baby who stopped breathing at traffic light
Surveillance footage shows man catching home invaders in Atwater
3 Girl Scouts, 1 parent killed in hit-and-run in Wisconsin
Man shot and killed at wedding reception in Fresno County
More News