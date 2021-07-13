San Francisco's iconic cable cars to return in August

REMINDER: Cable cars are returning to SF streets, but we are unable to accept passengers at this time while we conduct inspections & testing. Don't fret, though, as we'll be inviting riders aboard for mock service in August. More info in our blog: https://t.co/P2naTY9o2w — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) July 12, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco's iconic cable cars are rolling again -- but don't officially start running for members of the public until next month.Operators were out for training after more than a year of the cable cars being garaged due to COVID-19.They will officially be back in less than three weeks, on Aug. 1.The popular Powell-Hyde line will be the first to return, with a month of free rides.