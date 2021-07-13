travel

San Francisco's iconic cable cars to return in August

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco's iconic cable cars are rolling again -- but don't officially start running for members of the public until next month.

Operators were out for training after more than a year of the cable cars being garaged due to COVID-19.

They will officially be back in less than three weeks, on Aug. 1.

The popular Powell-Hyde line will be the first to return, with a month of free rides.



