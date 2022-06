FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a red hot idea and there's still time to make it a reality.A CAL FIRE LEGO concept only needs 1,180 more votes to reach the 10,000 needed for LEGO to consider manufacturing it.The helicopter set was designed to honor the bravery and devotion of firefighters in California.There are only 21 days left to vote for the 3-thousand piece design.To learn more on how you can vote, click here