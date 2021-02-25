california

Extra CalFresh benefits available to help low-income families through June

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Low-income families struggling to buy groceries can get more help from the CalFresh program this year.

Since the start of the pandemic, officials say they've seen a significant increase in the number of applications from families in need of assistance.

The CalFresh program helps by issuing electronic benefits monthly, allowing people to buy food to meet their nutritional needs.

RELATED: California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs $7.6 billion stimulus package with $600 stimulus payments

Now, those families can receive more help after the Consolidated Appropriations Act was federally approved, authorizing a 15% increase in CalFresh benefit amounts through the end of June.

"That 15% is in addition to monthly emergency allotments, which was approved by the family's first coronavirus response act to the maximum allowed," said Brandon Moreno, a program specialist for CalFresh.

If you or your family are in need of assistance, you can sign up online at getcalfresh.org.

You can also sign up over the phone, through the mail or at your local social services office.
