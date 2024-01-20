CSU strike remains a possibility for Monday

The strike still could be averted if CSU and the unions come to an agreement before Monday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Faculty Association and the California State University system still do not have a deal, and it appears CFA members will be striking next week.

"We are being backed into a corner and this is the only avenue that we have to try and get the upper administration to come back to the core mission of the CSU," Fresno State Music Professor and CFA volunteer department head, Dr. Benjamin Boone said.

The union is fighting for better pay, health and safety improvements, and expanded parental leave, among other things.

"Students do you support the work action of the faculty?" Boone asked a group of students. "Yeah absolutely," the group replied.

The Teamsters Local 2010 union, representing skilled workers in the CSU system, also plans to strike in solidarity with CFA as its negations have stalled as well.

"If we were to agree to the increases that these unions are demanding, we would have to make severe cuts to programs," CSU Vice Chancellor for Human Resources, Leora Freedman explained. "We would have to layoff employees. This would jeopardize our educational mission and cause hardship to many employees."

CFA has asked for a 12% salary increase to which CSU responded with a 5% general salary increase starting at the end of the month.

"The faculty union's compensation demands would cost CSU approximately $380 million in the first year alone and every year after that," Freedman said. "This is $150 million more than the CSU's entire funding increase from the state of California in 2023/24."

CSU says it does not have the budget for the 12% salary increase, but CFA says otherwise.

"They can absolutely more than afford that and in addition they raised tuition for the students 34% over the next 3 years. They did not need to do that. Where is that money going?" Boone said.

If no deal is reached, CFA members & Teamsters, including those at Fresno State, will be striking for five days starting Monday.

CSU says Fresno State and all of the system's other campuses will remain open during the strike.

Students are advised to continue to check in with their professors to see if their class is canceled.

The strike still could be averted if CSU and the unions come to an agreement before Monday.

Those who plan to strike will be wearing red on the streets surrounding the university-including Barstow, Cedar and Shaw Avenues.