Coronavirus: Over 1,000 California pastors agree to defy state's orders, reopen churches on May 31

Gov. Gavin Newsom has gradually allowed some businesses to reopen under physical distancing guidelines but not churches, which are limited to online and similar services.
The governor says churches and other religious institutions could start welcoming back the faithful for limited in-person services in the coming weeks.
On Wednesday, attorney Robert Tyler said a large collective of pastors signed a letter pledging to resume services at the end of the month.
The letter came one day after the U.S. Department of Justice sent Newsom a letter saying his order discriminates against churches.
Representatives from the governor's office and the California Department of Public Health did not respond to a request for comment.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.