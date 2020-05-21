Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Over 1,000 California pastors agree to defy state's orders, reopen churches on May 31

More than 1,200 pastors across California say they will defy the state's stay-at-home order to resume in-person church services on May 31.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has gradually allowed some businesses to reopen under physical distancing guidelines but not churches, which are limited to online and similar services.

RELATED: Fresno's Cornerstone Church to reopen, hold services

The governor says churches and other religious institutions could start welcoming back the faithful for limited in-person services in the coming weeks.

On Wednesday, attorney Robert Tyler said a large collective of pastors signed a letter pledging to resume services at the end of the month.

The letter came one day after the U.S. Department of Justice sent Newsom a letter saying his order discriminates against churches.

RELATED: DOJ says CA order to reopen some secular businesses discriminates against churches

EMBED More News Videos

The head of the federal Justice Department's Civil Rights Division told Gov. Gavin Newsom that his plan to reopen California discriminates against churches.



Representatives from the governor's office and the California Department of Public Health did not respond to a request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
