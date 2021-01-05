missing children

Authorities search for toddlers who disappeared from Kern County home

Authorities are searching for two missing toddlers who were last seen in Kern County.
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for two missing toddlers who were last seen in Kern County.

Dozens of volunteers joined law enforcement officials on Sunday to help search the desert for Orson and Orrin West.

The kids' adoptive parents told police they last saw the toddlers in the backyard of their California City home on December 21.

No suspects have been named yet in this investigation, but the couple's four other children were taken into protective custody in the inquiry into the toddlers' disappearance.

"The kids are missing and we can't put that together, so until we determine what happened, the other four kids have been taken out of the home," said California City Police Chief Jon Walker.

Investigators say the family had moved to the area in September.

Neighbors told police they've never seen the couple's kids.

More search parties are expected to help look for the boys in the coming days.
