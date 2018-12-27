FATAL FALL

California girl dies in fall from scenic Arizona overlook

This Aug. 27, 2016, photo shows Horseshoe Bend near Page, Ariz. Authorities say a California girl visiting the Arizona landmark has died from what appears to be an accidental fall. (Courtney Bonnell/AP Photo)

The Associated Press
PAGE, Ariz. --
Authorities say a California girl visiting an Arizona landmark has died from what appears to be an accidental fall.

Coconino County sheriff's officials said Wednesday that the body of the 14-year-old girl was found about 700 feet (213 meters) below Horseshoe Bend overlook.

The tourist destination gives a view of a horseshoe-shaped span of the Colorado River flowing below red cliffs near the Arizona-Utah border. There are no barriers.

The girl's family reported her missing from the overlook Monday afternoon, and an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter later spotted her body.

Authorities weren't able to recover it until Tuesday morning.

Sheriff's deputies say the teen was visiting from the San Jose, California, area. They believe the fall was an accident but are still investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal fallaccidentu.s. & worldArizona
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FATAL FALL
Brother: Couple died in Yosemite fall while taking a selfie
Fresno woman dies after falling off cliff in Madera County
More than 250 people have died while taking selfies since 2011
More fatal fall
Top Stories
'One minute you're celebrating and one minute you're not there:' loved ones remember slain officer
Man injured following shooting in Southeast Fresno
Statewide manhunt continues for suspected cop killer
'Fresno has a fire problem:' Department warns residents of hazards to watch for
Two men arrive at CRMC with gunshot wounds
Man found shot in Central Fresno, investigation still underway
Witness recalls hearing several gunshots, vehicle speeding off after officer was shot
Several businesses damaged in 3-alarm fire in Downtown Visalia
Show More
Truck of shooting suspect was sold earlier this year in Merced
Individual tax return filing changes take effect in 2019
Christmas aftermath leaves tons of trash in Downtown Fresno
American man first to solo across Antarctica unaided
Man charged with murder of Biola farmer found "not guilty" for second time
More News