Surprise! Fresno woman celebrates 95th birthday with favorite CHP officer, ABC30

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno woman celebrated her 95th birthday on Tuesday with a surprise from her favorite California Highway Patrol Officer and ABC30.

Officer Anthony Daulton joins Action News everyday to provide the latest updates on traffic during the afternoon and evening newscasts.

95-year-old Letty Murphy, a loyal ABC30 fan, says she loves watching Officer Daulton's traffic reports.

Letty went on to explain what she liked most about Officer Daulton, saying she liked his smile and his pretty eyes.

Officer Daulton had a chance to surprise Letty on Tuesday by showing up at her home to wish her a happy birthday.

"95? Happy birthday, can I give you a hug?" Officer Daulton asked Letty.

"Oh absolutely!" Letty quickly responded.

Officer Daulton also brought Letty flowers and even had a chance to look at some of her old family photos.