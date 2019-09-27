California missing baby: Parents plead no contest, get 6 years in prison for abuse leading to boy's death

CULVER CITY, Calif. -- A California mother and father pleaded no contest Thursday and were immediately sentenced to six years in prison for child abuse leading to the death of their 6-month-old boy, whose body was said to have been stuffed in a suitcase and tossed into a trash bin at a shopping mall.

Jacsun Manson's remains have yet to be found and are believed to have ended up in a landfill in southern California.

His parents, Adam Manson and Kiana Williams of Culver City in Los Angeles County, were taken into custody Jan. 3 while allegedly breaking into vehicles, according to Los Angeles police. An officer later testified that the baby was not with them at the time and the couple did not appear distressed or bereaved.

Grim testimony about the hunt for 6-month-old Culver City baby Jacsun Manson emerged in the preliminary hearing for his parents who are accused of child endangerment causing Jacsun's death.


The couple ultimately told detectives that they were chronic methamphetamine users who, on New Year's Eve, woke up in their motel room to find their son's lifeless body.

They said they panicked, wrapped the remains, placed the body in a suitcase and tossed it into a dumpster at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw mall in South Los Angeles.
