Tulare County sees slow turnout in California primary election

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Less than half of the county's registered voters are expected to cast their ballots.

But elections officials are hoping for a boost with just hours left until the polls close.

Election workers in Tulare County are still off to a busy start for the presidential primary.

Local, state, and national races that will directly impact the South Valley are on the ballot.

Registrar of Voters Michelle Baldwin says so far they have processed 23,000 ballots.

"That's like 12% turnout so that's pretty low for Tulare County. Typically we're looking at about 80,000 processed ballots for Tulare County for primary," Michelle explains.

That's still less than 50% of the 214,000 registered voters in the county.

Baldwin is urging people to take advantage of the last hours to make their voices heard.

"I think it's very important that when you get to choose in the general election you only have the top two on the ballot so now is the time to choose what presidential candidate you want to be on the ballot," mentions Michelle.

There are 15 drop-off locations and 39 polls open in Tulare County.

The main office is now located on Akers Street and Tulare Avenue.

"I like the new office people. They had good signs outside directing people where to vote, and there weren't long lines at all. So I just recommend everyone try to get out and get their vote in," says Joyce Ferguson, a Lifelong Tulare County Resident and voter.

There are a couple dozen employees and over 350 volunteers working behind the scenes on election day.

"We cannot have a successful election without the hard-working dedication of the pool workers. They get there at 6 am and stay until 10 pm to 11 pm at night," expressed Michelle.

There is also a special election on March 19th in Tulare County for Congressional District 20. Candidates will run to fill Kevin McCarthy's seat.

Voters should have received that ballot separately in the mail.

For a list of ballot drop-off and polls, here. For Tulare County election details click click here.