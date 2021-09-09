California governor recall

California recall election: President Biden to visit Long Beach Monday for Newsom's final rally

By ABC7.com staff
Biden to visit Long Beach next week for rally against Newsom recall

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- One day before the gubernatorial recall election, President Joe Biden will visit Southern California in support of Gov. Gavin Newsom as he faces possible removal from office.

Newsom's campaign confirmed that he and the president will appear together at an event in Long Beach Monday, with Biden expected to encourage Californians to vote no on the recall and get their ballots returned before polls close on Sept. 14.

Reacting to the news on social media, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia tweeted that he was looking forward to welcoming them.

With just six days until polls open for the California recall election, Vice President Kamala Harris joined Governor Gavin Newsom for a campaign event in the Bay Area today.



This comes after Newsom campaigned with Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday.

Prior to the rally, Biden also plans to survey the recent wildfire damage in Northern California

