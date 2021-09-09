California recall election: President Biden to visit Long Beach Monday for Newsom's final rally

Newsom's campaign confirmed that he and the president will appear together at an event in Long Beach Monday, with Biden expected to encourage Californians to vote no on the recall and get their ballots returned before polls close on Sept. 14.
Reacting to the news on social media, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia tweeted that he was looking forward to welcoming them.
This comes after Newsom campaigned with Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday.
Prior to the rally, Biden also plans to survey the recent wildfire damage in Northern California