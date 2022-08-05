Dine and Dish: Cali's Snack Shack

Their most popular item, the Strawberry Dream, mixes strawberries, sweet cream, and granola and is topped with whipped cream.

Visit Cali's Snack Shack in Parlier to get that island vibe and a taste of the tropics in creations like their Pineapple Explosion and Mangonada.

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- You won't forget the setting and sweet treats at Cali's Snack Shack.

A taste of the tropics can be found in Parlier of all places.

Cali's Snack Shack gives you that island vibe.

"We wanted to give the customer that different feel. When they come in here they forget where they're at," says owner Luis Cerroblanco.

Luis and his wife Lisette make sure they get to the core of satisfying your sweet tooth.

For the Pineapple Explosion - chunks of pineapple are placed back into the shell and then seasoned with chamoy, tajin and lime juice.

Then tamarind candy, sour worms and peanuts are added to top it off.

"When they see it like this they don't even know what to say. They're speechless. They're like, 'Oh my god I didn't expect it to be like that!' And then right away, of course, they have to go take their picture, you know'," says Lisette.

It's almost too pretty to try, but someone has to.

We found it to have a lot of different tones - sweet, sour, salty and a little salty - but not too much.

Their most popular item mixes strawberries and sweet cream. Then granola is added in and then it's topped with whipped cream.

"It's like fresas con cream but we named it a little bit different so it's called Strawberry Dream," says Luis.

"They're popular. They're very popular. We get a lot of people come in from other towns too," says Lisette.

And then there's the icy goodness called the Mangonada.

Cali's Snack Shack is known for its colorful and tasty creations.

"We don't want it to be good. We want it to be really good to get that customer coming back," says Luis.

Cali's Snack Shack serves hot dogs and snacks but most folks go to have those sweet creations.