Caltrans says it's making huge progress in cutting back grasses thanks to a new robot.

Caltrans saving time and effort by cutting grass with new robot mowers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More grass along highways sprung up after a record-breaking wet winter.

The heat is now drying out that grass leaving a lot of fuel for fires.

Wednesday morning, fire crews battled a grass fire on Highway 99 near California Avenue in southwest Fresno.

Firefighters soaked the hillside that stands between the highway and homes in hopes of keeping the flames from spreading.

This year, Fresno City Fire has already responded to 213 grass fires on freeways.

"The thicker taller grass definitely slowed the crews down this year," said Elizabeth Yelton, Caltrans District 6.

Caltrans crews are working to cut back that fuel through weed whacking and mowing.

This season they've introduced a new tool that's changing the game.

"This is our remote control mower, also known as a bush mower," said Yelton. "It's new equipment that we've started using this season and it is here to help our crews out and kind of expedite some of our mowing operations

Caltrans District 6, which covers Fresno, Madera, Kings, Tulare & Kern Counties, is one of the first in the state to get two robots to help with weed abatement.

The technology is slashing tall grass and time.

"Some locations where we can't get some of the really really big equipment in it's easier to have this machine operate versus having multiple crews with like weed whackers whereas that's gonna be a little more time intensive," said Yelton.

Most importantly it's helping crews stay safe.

"It helps keep our crews away from the roadway. It helps minimize trip and fall hazards," said Yelton. "So, anyone who's ever been on any kind of steep embankment whether it's one of our crews or if you've worked work like this before, you know there's not always a steady footing."

Caltrans wants drivers to watch out for anyone on the side of the road. If you can't move over a lane, you're asked to slow down at the very least.

