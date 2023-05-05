Valley native returns from Bay Area to open barbershop

Campus Pointe across from Fresno State has a new spot where you can take a little off the sides or sport a new look.

The staff at the Lion's Den is ready for you to have a seat.

"Because I want to make people look handsome so yeah, for sure I like it," says stylist Jasmine Lee.

The Fresno Chamber of Commerce welcomed the new barbershop.

Owner Johnny Lopez sees the need for more stylists.

"A lot of people here with long hair," he said. "I don't know if you notice that but just sitting here, it's like, 'Why is the long hair coming back?'"

Johnny grew up here but lived and worked in the Bay Area his entire adult life.

He's starting a new business with his close friends who used to cut his hair in Sunnyvale.

"This group is all family," he said. "They're all brothers and sisters. Enough trust to come over here from the Bay Area."

Jasmine believes Campus Pointe is an ideal place to set up shop with Fresno State students and even seniors nearby who need haircuts.

"We also have a theater, food to eat and coffee to drink, so I think I like it here," Lee said.

Lopez' wife died of cancer in 2017.

He wants to provide a service in her honor. They offer wheelchair assistance for people who need it just to get into the shop.

"The idea was my wife couldn't get out of the car, let alone the salon," he said.

Lopez says walk-ins are always accepted.

