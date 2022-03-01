Taking Action Together

Visalia woman shares cancer journey on social media to raise awareness about screenings

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Visalia woman shares cancer journey on social media to raise awareness

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The pandemic has impacted cervical cancer screening rates, with many putting off the preventative exam.

A Visalia woman is taking action to save women's lives by sharing her cancer journey through social media.

In a January video posted to Instagram, Kenzi Paquin asked: "Are pap smears really as important as they say they are? The answer is yes."

However, in 2019, she didn't think much of getting her annual pap smear -- even after having a procedure to remove precancerous cells after an abnormal one.

"Basically just laser it off. It was good to go," Paquin recalled. "I didn't really take paps after that seriously, I don't know. It just didn't seem like a big deal. No one really made a big deal."

Then she started showing symptoms and went to her doctor.

"I found out recently that I have cervical cancer. I have to get special tests to see what stage it is. They told me I have Stage 3 cancer," she said in a video.

A hysterectomy, six surgeries and three rounds of chemotherapy and radiation later -- Paquin returned to the doctor only to find out her cancer journey wasn't over.

"First, it was in my cervix," she said. "Then after my hysterectomy, found it in lymph nodes. Then they had a nodule on my abdominal wall. Then, now, in my lung is what we're dealing with. So it's just been crazy."

Paquin, now 31 years old, has documented her journey on Instagram and TikTok.

The videos are hard to watch, as she shows the realities of being a wife and mother of five, fighting cancer for the third time.

In one video, her daughter asked: "Are you sick? Are you going to die?"

Paquin said she's seeing her vulnerability make a difference.

"I can't even tell you there's been thousands of women that have said they want to get a pap smear because of me," she said.

As she continues her own fight, spreading awareness has become a powerful part of her purpose.

"It's just part of taking care of yourself," Paquin said. "You just have to do it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvisaliataking action togethercancer
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
Merced College offering new truck driver training program
Housing Watch: Tulare seeing big boost in housing developments
The Wonderful Company donates over $1 million to Valley nonprofits
Housing Watch: Number of housing permits in Merced sees big jump
TOP STORIES
Woman shot multiple times in southwest Fresno, police say
Valley pilot, Ukrainian wife raising money to help those in Ukraine
Parents, health experts discuss future changes to student mask mandate
California to lift mask mandate in schools on March 12
Shooting near high school in central Fresno leaves 1 in hospital
A list of Black-owned businesses and creators in the Fresno area
FAFSA application deadline approaching for California students
Show More
Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
Madera 8th graders take part in Memorial March to remember Emmet Till
Hanford church closes it doors after nearly 65 years
Romney calls GOPers 'morons' for white supremacy event, Putin support
Legendary boy band Boyz II Men is coming to Fresno!
More TOP STORIES News