Two young girls, 6 and 10, hospitalized after ATV accident in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ten-year-old and six-year-old girls have been hospitalized after an ATV accident in Fresno County.The California Highway Patrol says the 10-year-old was driving with the six-year-old in the back when they overturned near Cedar St. and E. Excelsior Ave. just after 6 p.m.It is unknown what caused the ATV to overturn. Authorities say neither of the girls were wearing helmets at the time of the accident.Parents discovered the crash and called 911.The 10-year-old was airlifted to Valley Children's Hospital in critical condition, and the six-year-old was taken by ambulance.