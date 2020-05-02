Motorcyclist suffers major injuries after colliding with car in Clovis

#TrafficAlert - Eastbound Shaw Ave is CLOSED between Minnewawa Ave & DeWitt Ave for a major injury collision. Please avoid the area or expect delays while we investigate the cause. pic.twitter.com/Xb0U5ZsP34 — Clovis Police #StayHome (@ClovisPolice_CA) May 2, 2020

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Eastbound on Shaw Ave. is closed between Minnewawa and Dewitt Avenues after a car and motorcycle collided in Clovis.The Clovis Police Department says the motorcycle was going eastbound when the car was making a turning movement.The motorcyclist suffered major injuries and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.Authorities say the driver is cooperating with the investigation and stayed at the scene.