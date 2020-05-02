clovis

Motorcyclist suffers major injuries after colliding with car in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Eastbound on Shaw Ave. is closed between Minnewawa and Dewitt Avenues after a car and motorcycle collided in Clovis.



The Clovis Police Department says the motorcycle was going eastbound when the car was making a turning movement.

The motorcyclist suffered major injuries and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Authorities say the driver is cooperating with the investigation and stayed at the scene.
