WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

5 people critically injured after car crash in east central Fresno

Kellie Helton Image
ByKellie Helton KFSN logo
Saturday, December 30, 2023 12:48AM
kfsn

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several people were left with serious injuries after a car crash in east central Fresno on Friday.

The crash involving four vehicles happened around 4 pm in the area of Willow and Olive Avenues.

One of the vehicles overturned in the crash.

Fresno police have confirmed that five people were critically injured and taken to the hospital.

Investigators have not yet released any details about what happened leading up to the crash.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW