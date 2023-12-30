5 people critically injured after car crash in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several people were left with serious injuries after a car crash in east central Fresno on Friday.

The crash involving four vehicles happened around 4 pm in the area of Willow and Olive Avenues.

One of the vehicles overturned in the crash.

Fresno police have confirmed that five people were critically injured and taken to the hospital.

Investigators have not yet released any details about what happened leading up to the crash.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.