Car slams into tree when motorcyclist fires shots at vehicle

Sheriff deputies say a shooting caused a driver to lose control and slam into a tree in Fresno County.It happened around 2 p.m. on Sunday on Kearney Boulevard near Bishop.Police say the victim was driving eastbound on Kearney when he noticed a pair of motorcycles following close behind.Moments later, the victim says one of the motorcycle riders opened fire.One of the bullets went through the driver-side door, while the other ended up hitting the floor.The victim slammed his SUV into a tree as the two riders drove off.The victim was not hit, but did sustain a hand injury in the crash.Anyone with information into the shooting is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.