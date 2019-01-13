Car slams into tree when motorcyclist fires shots at vehicle

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Sheriff deputies say a shooting caused a driver to lose control and slam into a tree in Fresno County.
It happened around 2 p.m. on Sunday on Kearney Boulevard near Bishop.
Police say the victim was driving eastbound on Kearney when he noticed a pair of motorcycles following close behind.
Moments later, the victim says one of the motorcycle riders opened fire.
One of the bullets went through the driver-side door, while the other ended up hitting the floor.
The victim slammed his SUV into a tree as the two riders drove off.
The victim was not hit, but did sustain a hand injury in the crash.
Anyone with information into the shooting is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.