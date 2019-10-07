Looking for a job? Best Buy is hiring for thousands of positions

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Best Buy is planning to hire thousands of workers across the country for the holiday season - including in the Valley.
The electronics retailer says it will hold 'hiring fairs' this week, where you can walk in and apply in person.
The hiring fairs will take place at all Best Buy stores on Thursday, October 10, and Friday, October 11, from noon to 7 p.m.
You can also submit an online RSVP for an interview here.
In the Valley, Best Buy stores are located in Fresno, Clovis, Merced and Visalia. Other Best Buy stores in surrounding areas are in Modesto, Bakersfield, Salinas and Riverbank.
You can find your nearest store here.
