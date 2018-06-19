Job seekers and employers took advantage of a one-stop shop Tuesday morning in Downtown Fresno. Which included recent Fresno State grads wasting no time searching for work.College graduate April Harrison said she is, "Looking for a job, I just got my degree so I kind of want to see what I can do with this."The Hire Live Job Fair comes to Fresno about three to four times a year, with most work opportunities in customer service, sales, and retail.Candidates dressed to impress lined up before entering a room filled with companies from all over the Valley: Alorica, Harris Ranch Inn and Restaurant, Intermex, and DeVry University were just a few of them.Wonder Valley Ranch Resort and Conference Center was also in attendance with their General Manager, Kalene Ramirez, at the booth looking to add to their wedding department. They are in need of an event day manager and wedding coordinator. She said they come to the job fair because personality is a critical factor in their future employees."You can just see the bright, vibrant personality come to life when you're talking to them, and depending what their resume says, you can't see that on a piece of paper."Positions found through the Hire Live Job Fairs range from entry-level to six figure careers. The Marketing Manager said they usually see a turnout of about 100 people when they come to Fresno-- and said they have even seen people get hired on the spot.If you didn't make this round, Hire Live will host another job fair in Fresno on October 9.