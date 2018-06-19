FRESNO COUNTY

Unemployment down in the Valley, but many are still on the hunt for a job

EMBED </>More Videos

Job seekers and employers took advantage of a one-stop shop Tuesday morning in Downtown Fresno. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Job seekers and employers took advantage of a one-stop shop Tuesday morning in Downtown Fresno. Which included recent Fresno State grads wasting no time searching for work.

College graduate April Harrison said she is, "Looking for a job, I just got my degree so I kind of want to see what I can do with this."

The Hire Live Job Fair comes to Fresno about three to four times a year, with most work opportunities in customer service, sales, and retail.

Candidates dressed to impress lined up before entering a room filled with companies from all over the Valley: Alorica, Harris Ranch Inn and Restaurant, Intermex, and DeVry University were just a few of them.

Wonder Valley Ranch Resort and Conference Center was also in attendance with their General Manager, Kalene Ramirez, at the booth looking to add to their wedding department. They are in need of an event day manager and wedding coordinator. She said they come to the job fair because personality is a critical factor in their future employees.

"You can just see the bright, vibrant personality come to life when you're talking to them, and depending what their resume says, you can't see that on a piece of paper."

Positions found through the Hire Live Job Fairs range from entry-level to six figure careers. The Marketing Manager said they usually see a turnout of about 100 people when they come to Fresno-- and said they have even seen people get hired on the spot.

If you didn't make this round, Hire Live will host another job fair in Fresno on October 9.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersjob fairjobscareersfresno countyFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO COUNTY
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Big Fresno Fair carnival rides and food vendors go through inspections
Missing Parlier man found, back with his family
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
More fresno county
CAREERS
Wells Fargo to lay off 26,000 employees
Unemployment rates in Fresno County at a 12 year low
Need cash now but you don't get paid until Friday?
Hundreds of employees at Sun-Maid in Kingsburg still off the job
Hundreds of Sun-Maid employees go on strike to protest unfair wages and benefits
More Careers
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News