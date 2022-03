CARUTHERS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have ruled out fentanyl as the substance that caused a suspected overdose at Caruthers High School.Emergency teams responded to the campus just before 3 pm last Friday.Medics found two students suffering from a possible opioid overdose.They were given multiple doses of Narcan.Both the 17-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl have been released from the hospital.Authorities are still trying to determine what made them sick. No other students suffered any medical episodes.