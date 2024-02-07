How parents can help their children navigate 'notification overload' on their cell phones

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students and cell phones can be a pain point for parents and teachers.

Kids are bombarded with notifications.

It's led some local high schools to require students to lock up their phones.

With research showing students do better academically and social-emotionally without their phones, what can be done to change it?

Physician Delaney Ruston is familiar with navigating kids and cell phones.

She's a parent herself and she's the creator of the three 'Screenager' movies that, overall, look at how technology can be a tool and a treat.

"We know very well that as a population, we are seeing a devastating impact from overuse and that is very much a concern," Ruston said.

Ruston says research shows that in families where cell phone limits are set, the child's mental health is better, they do better academically and they're physically healthier.

She says it's up to parents to start the conversation, be role models and find ways to limit use of devices.

"Some parents feel like 'I'm just going to give up, it doesn't matter' and actually it does matter," Ruston said.

Some schools like Bullard High have implemented locked pouches for students to put their phones away during the day.

Commonsense Media published a report last fall showing data collected on 200 11 to 17-year-old kids shows more than half got an average of 237 notifications a day.

Ruston says parents should work with their child to set limits.

"The good thing is when we do this work with our kids to do collaborative limit setting, we're actually teaching them all sorts of skills about listening, collaboration about finding balance in our life," Ruston said.

Ruston says parents should start the conversation on a positive note with a question like 'What are the benefits of notifications?'

Then move on to questions like 'What are the downsides of notifications?' and 'What do you think about using the 'Do Not Disturb' feature?'

She says the most important part is making your child feel included in the limit setting and validating their feelings that it's hard to keep up with notifications and it's also hard to be without their phone.

"We have to recognize for our young people, when we have routines, when they have time off of their devices, they're able to not have as much anxious feeling. That is a real gift to our young people." Ruston said.

You can find more information about how to navigate the conversation with your child and more from Ruston by clicking here.

