Many Valley residents lose power as winter storm hits

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The power is back on for a number of residents north of Millerton Lake in Fresno County.

New technology and smart meters are helping PG&E pinpoint damage and keep outages isolated.

RELATED: Sand bags, other winter storm resources for Central California residents

The power company also had plenty of time to prepare and forecast where the biggest issues could be.

"It's typical of a large Winter storm or a strong Winter storm where we see these widespread impacts from it. It's also something we're very familiar with responding to," said PG&E official Denny Boyles.

David Peck lives in Fresno County -- not too far from where crews were busy restoring power after a pole along Millerton Road was damaged by the storm.

RELATED: Atmospheric River moves into Central California. Here's what to expect

Peck works from home so the outage forced him to get a bit creative while he waited for the electricity to come back on.

"I was able to use the hotspot on my phone to at least get on my computer and just started lighting some candles...trying to figure it out," said Peck.

Power has since been restored for Peck and his neighbors but the same can't be said for a number of other customers system-wide.

The storm knocked out power for thousands of residents in the Yosemite Division, while the Fresno Division saw a couple hundred go without electricity for a period of time.

"I would say in terms of the large number of outages, we're probably past the point where we're going to see that. But we also know the rain and snow are going to continue for the next couple of days, so there's potential for additional outages along the way," said Boyles.

Officials continue to pre-position crews where they anticipate the greatest impact will occur while crediting advanced technology for helping PG&E respond to power outages better than in the past.

"With smart meters, we also had automated equipment that lets the grid essentially heal itself. So if a fault is detected, for instance, a single-power pole damage, they can install automated switches that can isolate that damage," said Boyles."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnowindpower outagewind damage
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central California storm: Madera County sheriff declares state of emergency
Atmospheric River moves into Central CA. What to expect
UPS driver shot on Highway 99 near Tulare, CHP says
US terror alert warns of politically motivated violence
Strong winds topple over several trees as storm moves into the Central Valley
New site shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 vaccine in CA
Apple urging iPhone users to update operating systems
Show More
January becomes deadliest month for COVID in US
Fresno Chaffee Zoo to reopen to public on Friday
Biden: 'We can't wait any longer' to address climate crisis
Central CA first responders prepared to help with weather emergencies
Madera, Mariposa Co. residents bracing for winter storm one week after Mono wind event
More TOP STORIES News