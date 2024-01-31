Where to get sandbags in the Valley as storm approaches

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An Atmospheric River is expected to hit the Valley this week.
Sandbags are being given out to residents in several counties across the Valley ahead of the storm.
You can find sandbags at the following locations in Fresno, Tulare, Merced, and Madera counties:
Sandbags are provided for free at these locations, but you will need to bring your own shovel and fill them yourself.
-Auberry
Address: 33148 Auberry Road
Note: This location is only open from 7:00 am - 3:00pm
-Biola
Address: 12855 West "G" Street
-Fresno/Clovis
Address: 9400 N Matus Ave
-Sanger
Address: 9525 E Olive Ave
-Caruthers
Address: 9525 E Olive Ave
-Dinuba
Station 3
Address: 40404 Rd 80
-Cutler/Orosi
Station 4
Address: 40779 Rd 128
-Alpaugh
Station 9
Address: 3939 Ave 54
-Lemon Cove
Station 13
Address: 32490 HWY 198
-Three Rivers
Station 14
Address: 41412 S Fork Drive
-Lindsay
Station 15
Address: 19603 Ave. 228
-West Olive
Station 19
Address: 22315 Ave 152
-Doyle Colony
Station 20
Address: 1551 E Success Dr, Porterville
-Tulare
Station 25
Address: 2082 E Foster Drive
-Pixley
Station 27
Address: 2082 E Foster Drive
-Earlimart
Station 28
Address: 808 E. Washington
-Hanford
Address: 900 S. 10th Avenue
Hours: 7 am - 5 pm
Address: 10871 Bonneyview Lane, Hanford
-Corcoran
Address: 750 North Avenue
Hours: 7 am - 4 pm
-Lemoore
Address: Corner of F Street and Fox Street
Address: 7735 21st Avenue (Fire Station 6)
-Avenal
Address: 108 W Kings Street
-Stratford
Address: 20200 Main Street
-Ballico Fire Station
Address: 11284 Ballico Avenue
-Cressey Fire Station
Address: 9255 Cressey Avenue
-Delhi Fire Station
Address: 16056 Acacia Street
-Dos Palos Fire Station
Address: 8047 W. Dairy Lane
-El Nido Fire Station
Address: 10537 S. Highway 59
-McKee Fire Station
Address: 3360 N. McKee Road
-McSwain Fire Station
Address: 961 Gurr Road and Highway 140
-Merced County Public Works
Address: 2165 W. Wardrobe Avenue (Thorton Road entrance)
-Planada Fire Station
Address: 9234 E. Broadway
-Santa Nella Fire Station
Address: 29190 Centinella Road
-Snelling Fire Station
Address: 15974 Lewis Street
-Rancheria Fire Station
Address: 53488 Rd 200, O'Neals
-Madera County Fire Station #3 (Sand only)
Address: 25950 Ave 18 1/2, Madera
-Madera County Fire Station #8
Address: 47050 Rd 417, Coarsegold
-Madera County Fire Station #12
Address: 48355 Liberty Drive, Oakhurst
-Madera County Fire Station #19
Address: 35141 Bonadelle Ave, Madera
-Madera County Tozer Street Complex
Address: Dirt lot between Animal Control Shelter and Madera County Jail
-La Vina Water Treatment Yard
Address: Avenue 9 and Road 23 1/2
-Mormon Bar Fire Station
Address: 4621 Highway 49 South
-Don Pedro (Station 24)
9729 Merced Falls Rd
-Coulterville (Station 26)
10293 Ferry Rd
-Catheys Valley (Station 23)
2820 Highway 140