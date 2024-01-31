Where to get sandbags in the Valley as storm approaches

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An Atmospheric River is expected to hit the Valley this week.

RELATED | What is an Atmospheric River? Storms expected to hit Central California this evening

Sandbags are being given out to residents in several counties across the Valley ahead of the storm.

You can find sandbags at the following locations in Fresno, Tulare, Merced, and Madera counties:

Fresno County

Sandbags are provided for free at these locations, but you will need to bring your own shovel and fill them yourself.

-Auberry

Address: 33148 Auberry Road

Note: This location is only open from 7:00 am - 3:00pm

-Biola

Address: 12855 West "G" Street

-Fresno/Clovis

Address: 9400 N Matus Ave

-Sanger

Address: 9525 E Olive Ave

-Caruthers

Address: 9525 E Olive Ave

Tulare County

-Dinuba

Station 3

Address: 40404 Rd 80

-Cutler/Orosi

Station 4

Address: 40779 Rd 128

-Alpaugh

Station 9

Address: 3939 Ave 54

-Lemon Cove

Station 13

Address: 32490 HWY 198

-Three Rivers

Station 14

Address: 41412 S Fork Drive

-Lindsay

Station 15

Address: 19603 Ave. 228

-West Olive

Station 19

Address: 22315 Ave 152

-Doyle Colony

Station 20

Address: 1551 E Success Dr, Porterville

-Tulare

Station 25

Address: 2082 E Foster Drive

-Pixley

Station 27

Address: 2082 E Foster Drive

-Earlimart

Station 28

Address: 808 E. Washington

Kings County

-Hanford

Address: 900 S. 10th Avenue

Hours: 7 am - 5 pm

Address: 10871 Bonneyview Lane, Hanford

-Corcoran

Address: 750 North Avenue

Hours: 7 am - 4 pm

-Lemoore

Address: Corner of F Street and Fox Street

Address: 7735 21st Avenue (Fire Station 6)

-Avenal

Address: 108 W Kings Street

-Stratford

Address: 20200 Main Street

Merced County

-Ballico Fire Station

Address: 11284 Ballico Avenue

-Cressey Fire Station

Address: 9255 Cressey Avenue

-Delhi Fire Station

Address: 16056 Acacia Street

-Dos Palos Fire Station

Address: 8047 W. Dairy Lane

-El Nido Fire Station

Address: 10537 S. Highway 59

-McKee Fire Station

Address: 3360 N. McKee Road

-McSwain Fire Station

Address: 961 Gurr Road and Highway 140

-Merced County Public Works

Address: 2165 W. Wardrobe Avenue (Thorton Road entrance)

-Planada Fire Station

Address: 9234 E. Broadway

-Santa Nella Fire Station

Address: 29190 Centinella Road

-Snelling Fire Station

Address: 15974 Lewis Street

Madera County

-Rancheria Fire Station

Address: 53488 Rd 200, O'Neals

-Madera County Fire Station #3 (Sand only)

Address: 25950 Ave 18 1/2, Madera

-Madera County Fire Station #8

Address: 47050 Rd 417, Coarsegold

-Madera County Fire Station #12

Address: 48355 Liberty Drive, Oakhurst

-Madera County Fire Station #19

Address: 35141 Bonadelle Ave, Madera

-Madera County Tozer Street Complex

Address: Dirt lot between Animal Control Shelter and Madera County Jail

-La Vina Water Treatment Yard

Address: Avenue 9 and Road 23 1/2

Mariposa County

-Mormon Bar Fire Station

Address: 4621 Highway 49 South

-Don Pedro (Station 24)

9729 Merced Falls Rd

-Coulterville (Station 26)

10293 Ferry Rd

-Catheys Valley (Station 23)

2820 Highway 140