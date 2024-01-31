What is an Atmospheric River? Storms expected to hit Central California this evening

An Atmospheric River is expected to hit Central California. The first round of storms is expected to begin Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

An Atmospheric River is expected to hit Central California. The first round of storms is expected to begin Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

An Atmospheric River is expected to hit Central California. The first round of storms is expected to begin Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

An Atmospheric River is expected to hit Central California. The first round of storms is expected to begin Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An Atmospheric River is expected to hit Central California this week.

The first round of storms is expected to begin Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Rain totals are expected to reach one to two inches, where some areas in the Foothills could get three inches.

The rainfall is expected to begin between 7 pm Wednesday and midnight.

Thoe Foothill communities could have a higher risk of flooding and rockslides. Drivers in those areas should take extra caution.

Strong wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph are possible, especially for the North Valley Wednesday night that could cause blowing dust and reduced visibility.

Areas above 5,000 feet over the High Sierra could see between one to three feet of snow, and one to three inches of snow accumulations as low as 4,000 feet.

Both rain and snow totals are expected to double with the second round of storms over the weekend and into next week.