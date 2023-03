FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials throughout the Central Valley are asking for the public to document their property damage following the recent round of storms.

The information will be given to state and federal agencies to help assess damages.

Officials want to make it clear that filling the form out is not an offer of financial aid.

For Tulare County residents, click here.

For Fresno County residents, click here.

For Madera County residents, click here.