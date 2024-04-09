WATCH LIVE

42-year-old man shot and killed in central Fresno identified

Tuesday, April 9, 2024
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was shot and killed in central Fresno on Monday has been identified as 42-year-old Yong Vang.

Officers got a Shotspotter notification at about 4:20 pm on 9th Street near Pine Avenue.

Witnesses told police that Vang was in a fight before hearing gunshots. Officers found him with a bullet wound.

Vang was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Police have not identified who he was reportedly in a fight with.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

