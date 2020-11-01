One displaced after central Fresno apartment fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are investigating an apartment fire at Marks and Pontiac.The fire broke out just before 6 am Sunday morning. Fresno firefighters were able to quickly stop the spread of flames they found in the wall of the apartment.No injuries were reported, but one person was displaced in the early morning fire. Red Cross volunteers are on scene assisting them.The cause of the fire is under investigation but crews say it appears it started on the building exterior.