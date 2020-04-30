suspicious fire

Fire at central Fresno liquor store deemed suspicious, officials say

Fire investigators say a small blaze broke out at a discount cigarette and liquor store.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating a suspicious fire in central Fresno on Thursday morning.

It happened just before 4 a.m. on Belmont Avenue and First Street.

Fire investigators say a small blaze broke out at a discount cigarette and liquor store.

Crews were quick to douse the flames, and the store had minor damages.

Officials believe the fire is suspicious but did not provide further details on the investigation.
