suspicious fire
Firefighters investigating suspicious fire in central Fresno
KFSN
More Videos
Firefighters investigate suspicious fire in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out in central Fresno.
Crews were called out to McKenzie and Calaveras after 11 pm on Monday.
Firefighters found a mattress on fire in a room of an abandoned house.
It's the second consecutive week fire crews have been called to the location.
fresno central
fire
suspicious fire
