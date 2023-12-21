Fire destroys home in central Fresno near Christmas Tree Lane

No one was inside, but firefighters learned the resident was living in a home directly behind the building on fire.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators are working to figure out what caused a house fire in Central Fresno.

It broke out just after 1:30 am Thursday at a home near the entrance to Christmas Tree Lane on Shields between Palm and Van Ness.

Crews arrived to find flames coming from the front of the home.

No one was inside, but firefighters learned the resident was living in a home directly behind the building on fire.

A second alarm was called earlier when firefighters thought someone might be in the front home, but it was soon canceled when they learned it was vacant.

Shields was blocked off between Palm and Van Ness while crews put out the fire.