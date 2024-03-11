Man in critical condition after stabbing in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in central Fresno.

Fresno police say they received a call about a stabbing victim just before 11 pm Sunday on Cedar near Princeton Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30's suffering from several stab wounds in his upper and lower body.

The victim says he was attacked by more than one person.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he was reportedly in critical condition, but is expected to survive.