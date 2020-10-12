Suspect opens fire on couple driving in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the suspect who opened fire at a vehicle in central Fresno on Sunday night.Police received a ShotSpotter call of six shots being fired in the area of Blackstone and Ashlan Avenues around 11:30 pm.A couple told officers they were turning from Blackstone onto westbound Ashlan when they thought someone was following them in a white sedan."As soon as he made the U-turn traveling eastbound on Ashlan, he heard several shots being fired, then felt something strike his vehicle," said Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes.Bullets hit the couple's vehicle multiple times, but no one was hurt.Investigators have not located the suspect vehicle and do not have a description of the person who fired the shots.