Man in critical condition after shooting in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was seriously injured after he was shot in Central Fresno on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 9:20 pm near First Street and Tulare Avenue.

Investigators say a 30-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body on a nearby sidewalk.

The man was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Officers have shut down Tulare Avenue near the intersection as they search for evidence.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

