3 people stabbed in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people are in the hospital after a stabbing in central Fresno.

Police say they were called to a home on Fedora near Layfayette at about 1 am Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from stab wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital.

Officers say one man is in critical condition, and the other is expected to recover.

A third man also arrived at the hospital suffering from stab wounds. He's expected to survive.

Officers are investigating to determine what led up to the stabbing.