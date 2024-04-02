Crews investigating 'suspicious' fire at vacant central Fresno building

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a fire at a former Bobby Salazar's restaurant location in central Fresno.

Firefighters were called out at about 2:15 am Tuesday to Blackstone and Princeton after a passerby noticed smoke and flames coming from the building.

Crews arrived and found multiple fires throughout the building.

It took them about 30 minutes to get them all out.

Fire crews say there were no signs of anyone living in the vacant building and no forced entry into the building.

They say the cause of the fire is suspicious.