Central Unified welcomes students back virtually

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Unified School District students logged into their classrooms virtually for their first day back to school.Sarah Ruiz has three students enrolled at Central Unified's Harvest Elementary."We have a start time, we have specific Zoom times every single day," explained Ruiz.The students had the chance to see their campus while they picked up breakfast, but they weren't there for classes."We set up a whole classroom at home, like everything a desk, their computers, just everything to mimic school as much as possible," continued Ruiz.Ruiz wasn't alone at the school on Wednesday morning. Central Unified families came out to pick up their meal and snap a photo, all amid this new normal."This parking lot would be full normally," said Central Unified Superintendent Andrew Alvarado. "We'd have parents coming in and out, student's going in."Roughly 16,000 students started classes virtually this morning in Central Unified, with teachers leading class from home. Staff say this semester will look very different than last spring."We're going to be taking attendance, there's going to be new learning taking place, grading is back," said Alvarado.As for Ruiz, she says she's taking it one day at a time."I feel a lot more prepared, but I also feel a little bit more scared about everything, just because this is for real, this is going to be their school," said Ruiz.